Ecuador Announces Release of Hostages Amidst Unprecedented Prison Violence

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Ecuadorian government has announced the complete release of all hostages captured in the recent surge of violence instigated by criminal gangs within the country’s prison system. This news arrives almost a week following the initial outbreak of disturbances, sparked by the mysterious disappearance of a gang leader, known as Fito, from his prison cell.

Arson, Attacks, and Armed Conflict

The chaos that ensued included widespread arson, fierce attacks on security forces, and car bomb detonations. The crisis escalated to such an extent that President Daniel Noboa declared a state of ‘internal armed conflict’, thereby sanctioning an aggressive crackdown involving the police and military. The severity of the situation was highlighted by the fact that 158 prison guards and 20 other employees were held hostage by the rioting inmates.

A Crackdown, Casualties, and Captures

In response to the crisis, an extensive operation was launched, leading to the arrest of 1,105 individuals, the killing of five suspected terrorists, and the unfortunate deaths of two police officers. Guayaquil, a city severely impacted by the violence, saw authorities conduct numerous raids, capturing alleged gang members. This wave of violence is a stark departure from Ecuador’s reputation as one of Latin America’s safer nations, a change attributed to disputes over cocaine trafficking routes.

Preventing a ‘Narco-State’

President Noboa, in a conversation with the BBC, fervently expressed his commitment to preventing Ecuador from devolving into a ‘narco-state’. He staunchly defended the hardline measures his government has taken to combat these organized and heavily armed criminal groups. The crisis has necessitated the deployment of over 22,400 military personnel and the imposition of a nightly curfew.

The President’s resolve is further emphasized by the introduction of ‘super maximum’ security prisons, an aggressive strategy to tackle the increasing violence concentrated within the prison system. The release of the 136 hostages, including prison guards and administrative workers, is a testament to the effectiveness of these measures and marks a significant victory in Ecuador’s battle against its burgeoning security crisis.