en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ecuador Announces Release of Hostages Amidst Unprecedented Prison Violence

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Ecuador Announces Release of Hostages Amidst Unprecedented Prison Violence

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Ecuadorian government has announced the complete release of all hostages captured in the recent surge of violence instigated by criminal gangs within the country’s prison system. This news arrives almost a week following the initial outbreak of disturbances, sparked by the mysterious disappearance of a gang leader, known as Fito, from his prison cell.

Arson, Attacks, and Armed Conflict

The chaos that ensued included widespread arson, fierce attacks on security forces, and car bomb detonations. The crisis escalated to such an extent that President Daniel Noboa declared a state of ‘internal armed conflict’, thereby sanctioning an aggressive crackdown involving the police and military. The severity of the situation was highlighted by the fact that 158 prison guards and 20 other employees were held hostage by the rioting inmates.

A Crackdown, Casualties, and Captures

In response to the crisis, an extensive operation was launched, leading to the arrest of 1,105 individuals, the killing of five suspected terrorists, and the unfortunate deaths of two police officers. Guayaquil, a city severely impacted by the violence, saw authorities conduct numerous raids, capturing alleged gang members. This wave of violence is a stark departure from Ecuador’s reputation as one of Latin America’s safer nations, a change attributed to disputes over cocaine trafficking routes.

Preventing a ‘Narco-State’

President Noboa, in a conversation with the BBC, fervently expressed his commitment to preventing Ecuador from devolving into a ‘narco-state’. He staunchly defended the hardline measures his government has taken to combat these organized and heavily armed criminal groups. The crisis has necessitated the deployment of over 22,400 military personnel and the imposition of a nightly curfew.

The President’s resolve is further emphasized by the introduction of ‘super maximum’ security prisons, an aggressive strategy to tackle the increasing violence concentrated within the prison system. The release of the 136 hostages, including prison guards and administrative workers, is a testament to the effectiveness of these measures and marks a significant victory in Ecuador’s battle against its burgeoning security crisis.

0
Crime Ecuador South America
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
28 seconds ago
Perry High School Principal, Dan Marburger, Dies a Hero in School Shooting
In a tragic incident that has shaken the Perry community in Iowa, Dan Marburger, the esteemed principal of Perry High School, lost his life protecting his students from a school shooting. The event unfolded on January 4th, 2024, when a 17-year-old student opened fire in the school premises before classes commenced. The selfless act of
Perry High School Principal, Dan Marburger, Dies a Hero in School Shooting
Escalating Crisis in Nigeria: Kidnappers Turn Murderers Amid Hiked Ransom Demands
2 mins ago
Escalating Crisis in Nigeria: Kidnappers Turn Murderers Amid Hiked Ransom Demands
Colombian Man Arraigned for Alleged Murder of Ex-Partner in Malta
3 mins ago
Colombian Man Arraigned for Alleged Murder of Ex-Partner in Malta
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia
1 min ago
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia
Car Washer Fined for Public Cannabis Use in Belize City: An Insight into Local Cannabis Laws
2 mins ago
Car Washer Fined for Public Cannabis Use in Belize City: An Insight into Local Cannabis Laws
EFCC Revives N100bn Fraud Probe Against Ex-Governor Odili: An Emblem of Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Efforts
2 mins ago
EFCC Revives N100bn Fraud Probe Against Ex-Governor Odili: An Emblem of Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Fremantle Football Team Braces Heat for Rigorous Pre-Season Training
18 seconds
Fremantle Football Team Braces Heat for Rigorous Pre-Season Training
Halloween Creativity, Soccer Dreams, Health Advice, and Digital Safety
28 seconds
Halloween Creativity, Soccer Dreams, Health Advice, and Digital Safety
Livi Sheldon: From Bullying Victim to Gladiator Diamond
39 seconds
Livi Sheldon: From Bullying Victim to Gladiator Diamond
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure Amid Shutdown Threat
41 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure Amid Shutdown Threat
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
43 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Kush: The Cheap Drug Fuelling a Severe Addiction Crisis
46 seconds
Kush: The Cheap Drug Fuelling a Severe Addiction Crisis
Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests
49 seconds
Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests
Unleashing the Full Potential of Health Savings Accounts
56 seconds
Unleashing the Full Potential of Health Savings Accounts
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers
59 seconds
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
43 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
5 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
29 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
57 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app