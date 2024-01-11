en English
Crime

eBay Inc. Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking Charges, Agrees to $3 Million Fine

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
eBay Inc. Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking Charges, Agrees to $3 Million Fine

In a precedent-setting case, eBay Inc. has conceded to federal charges arising from a cyberstalking campaign it orchestrated back in 2019. The online marketplace giant has agreed to a $3 million fine for the intimidation of a Massachusetts couple who published an online newsletter that criticised eBay.

Ruthless Retaliation

The cyberstalking operation was masterminded by several of eBay’s former employees. The harassment tactics used against the Massachusetts couple included mailing live insects, including spiders and cockroaches, a funeral wreath, and even a book on surviving the loss of a spouse. Additionally, the couple was on the receiving end of threatening messages and covert surveillance.

The ex-employees’ actions were a retaliation to the couple’s newsletter coverage of eBay, which they perceived as negative. Six of these former eBay employees have been charged in connection with this scheme.

Charges Against eBay

The charges levelled against eBay include conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. The company has agreed to plead guilty to these charges.

Future Safeguards

As part of the plea agreement, eBay is set to implement changes to its corporate compliance program. These reforms aim to prevent such misconduct from reoccurring in the future. The company will also be monitored by an independent corporate compliance body for the next three years as part of its commitment to these improvements.

The case serves as a stern reminder of the extent to which corporate entities can go to silence criticism. More importantly, it underscores the necessity for stringent corporate compliance programs and robust safeguards against such misconduct.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

