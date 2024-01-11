eBay Agrees to Pay $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Charges

Online retail behemoth, eBay Inc., has agreed to pay a $3 million fine to settle criminal charges related to a harassment campaign orchestrated by its own employees. The charges, brought by the US Justice Department, included stalking, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. The agreement marks the culmination of a disturbing saga that began in 2019, involving the targeted harassment of David and Ina Steiner, curators of an online newsletter, EcommerceBytes, known for its critical coverage of eBay.

Unleashing a Campaign of Harassment

The harassment campaign was unleashed in response to an article the Steiners published about eBay suing Amazon for poaching sellers. The campaign, shockingly, included the delivery of live spiders, cockroaches, and other intimidating items to the couple’s home. Allegedly, the then-CEO of eBay, Devin Wenig, is said to have incited this harassment, although he faced no criminal charges and has consistently denied involvement.

Executives Convicted and Sentenced

Several former eBay employees have been prosecuted, with James Baugh, eBay’s senior director of safety and security, receiving a nearly five-year prison sentence. Baugh, described by prosecutors as the mastermind of the harassment campaign, not only oversaw the disturbing deliveries but also attempted to install a GPS tracker on the Steiners’ car. Another executive, David Harville, was handed down a two-year sentence.

Deferred Prosecution and Civil Lawsuit

eBay has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, which could lead to the dismissal of the charges if the company adheres to certain conditions. These conditions include an independent corporate compliance monitor for three years and significant enhancements to its compliance program. In addition, the Steiners are pursuing a separate civil lawsuit against eBay. The company’s settlement with the federal authorities also requires them to pay a $3 million fine.