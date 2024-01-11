en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

eBay Agrees to Pay $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Charges

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
eBay Agrees to Pay $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Charges

Online retail behemoth, eBay Inc., has agreed to pay a $3 million fine to settle criminal charges related to a harassment campaign orchestrated by its own employees. The charges, brought by the US Justice Department, included stalking, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. The agreement marks the culmination of a disturbing saga that began in 2019, involving the targeted harassment of David and Ina Steiner, curators of an online newsletter, EcommerceBytes, known for its critical coverage of eBay.

Unleashing a Campaign of Harassment

The harassment campaign was unleashed in response to an article the Steiners published about eBay suing Amazon for poaching sellers. The campaign, shockingly, included the delivery of live spiders, cockroaches, and other intimidating items to the couple’s home. Allegedly, the then-CEO of eBay, Devin Wenig, is said to have incited this harassment, although he faced no criminal charges and has consistently denied involvement.

Executives Convicted and Sentenced

Several former eBay employees have been prosecuted, with James Baugh, eBay’s senior director of safety and security, receiving a nearly five-year prison sentence. Baugh, described by prosecutors as the mastermind of the harassment campaign, not only oversaw the disturbing deliveries but also attempted to install a GPS tracker on the Steiners’ car. Another executive, David Harville, was handed down a two-year sentence.

Deferred Prosecution and Civil Lawsuit

eBay has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, which could lead to the dismissal of the charges if the company adheres to certain conditions. These conditions include an independent corporate compliance monitor for three years and significant enhancements to its compliance program. In addition, the Steiners are pursuing a separate civil lawsuit against eBay. The company’s settlement with the federal authorities also requires them to pay a $3 million fine.

0
Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
25 mins ago
The Human Impact of the Post Office Scandal: A Sub-Postmistress's Account
In a heart-wrenching revelation, a sub-postmistress detailed the emotional trauma she underwent when Post Office investigators prohibited her from having any contact with her own daughter for a period of 18 months. The ban was imposed to ostensibly prevent any form of collusion. This is a stark testimony of the personal and familial impact of
The Human Impact of the Post Office Scandal: A Sub-Postmistress's Account
Nightly Youth Brawls Disrupt Peace in Paombong, Bulacan
42 mins ago
Nightly Youth Brawls Disrupt Peace in Paombong, Bulacan
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
43 mins ago
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Digital Vigilantism: A New Frontier in Crime Prevention or a Dangerous Trend?
29 mins ago
Digital Vigilantism: A New Frontier in Crime Prevention or a Dangerous Trend?
Fabricated Diamond Origin Story Ends Divorce Row
32 mins ago
Fabricated Diamond Origin Story Ends Divorce Row
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Barbados
40 mins ago
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Barbados
Latest Headlines
World News
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
1 min
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
4 mins
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
15 mins
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
20 mins
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
22 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
24 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
25 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
26 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
28 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
28 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
35 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
37 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app