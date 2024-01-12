en English
eBay Agrees to $3 Million Penalty for Harassment of Couple Behind Critical Newsletter

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Multinational e-commerce corporation, eBay, has reached a resolution to a criminal investigation by the U.S. government with a settlement of $3 million. The investigation was into a harassment campaign led by its former employees against a Massachusetts couple, David and Ina Steiner. The Steiners, creators of an online newsletter titled EcommerceBytes, were subjected to a series of disturbing and threatening actions by eBay workers in 2019.

Chilling Campaign Against the Steiners

These actions included sending live cockroaches, fly larvae, a bloody Halloween pig mask, and a funeral wreath to the Steiners’ home. Additionally, the couple received anonymous Twitter messages and bizarre emails. The harassment was a response to the perceived criticism of eBay in the Steiners’ newsletter. Senior executives at eBay, including then-CEO Devin Wenig, were found to have deemed the newsletter as critical of the company. Wenig, who has since resigned, was not charged and denies any knowledge of the harassment.

Police Involvement and Consequences

The campaign was led by former eBay senior director of safety and security, Jim Baugh, a former CIA employee. Baugh directed the surveillance of the Steiners and made an attempt to install a GPS tracking device on their car. This move played a significant role in sparking the federal investigation when the couple noticed the device and contacted the police. Baugh has been sentenced to 57 months in prison, while other employees involved received various punishments.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings and eBay’s Response

The Steiners’ lawsuit against eBay is still pending and is scheduled for trial in March 2025. eBay, now under the leadership of CEO Jamie Iannone, has admitted to the wrongdoing and agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement. This agreement includes retaining an independent compliance monitor for three years and implementing changes to its compliance program.

Business
Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

