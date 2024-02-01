East Wenatchee Shaken by Homicide: Man Found Dead Near Hydro Park

In the quiet town of East Wenatchee, a chilling discovery shook the community as a 35-year-old man was found deceased, lying next to a car near Hydro Park. The man, whose identity remains under wraps, exhibited injuries synonymous with a gunshot wound. This revelation was made public by Sheriff Kevin Morris of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Active Homicide Investigation

In the wake of this shocking incident, the local authorities have launched an active homicide investigation. The radius of the probe extends to the intersections of Rock Island Road and South Kentucky Avenue, which were closed off to aid in the meticulous collection of evidence. The closure lasted several hours, demonstrating the seriousness of the investigation and the commitment to uncover the truth.

Public Appeal

The investigation is being spearheaded by Detective Taylor Melton, who has issued a public appeal for information. Recognizing that every detail could prove crucial in solving this case, Detective Melton is urging any eyewitnesses or individuals with relevant knowledge to come forward. The public can contact Detective Melton directly at the provided phone number, 509-888-6822, to share any information they may have.

A Community Shaken

The incident has cast a dark shadow over East Wenatchee, a community now grappling with the reality of this violent crime. As the investigation continues, the townsfolk await answers with bated breath, hoping for justice to be served swiftly for the deceased and his family.