East Renfrewshire Man Pleads Guilty to Cannabis Possession; Receives 90-Day Curfew

Brad Smith, a 26-year-old resident of Thornliebank in East Renfrewshire, found himself standing before the Glasgow Sheriff Court after confessing to the possession of cannabis with the intent to distribute. The incident, which unfolded on July 14, 2022, on Garscube Road in North Glasgow, saw Smith apprehended with nine bundles of the illicit substance, each weighing approximately two grams.

A Defence Rooted in Camaraderie

Smith’s legal counsel countered the charges with a unique defence. They argued that the cannabis was not meant for sale, but instead, was intended for communal use among friends during football viewing sessions. This perspective positions Smith not as a dealer but as a generous friend who shared his cannabis with others while enjoying a popular pastime.

Consequences of a Guilty Plea

Smith’s admission of guilt, however, did not absolve him of consequences. The court ruled for Smith to abide by a curfew, confining him to his residence from 9 pm to 6 am daily. This 90-day sanction is enforced through an electronic tag, a constant reminder of his transgression.

Unfurling the Ramifications

This situation serves as a stark reminder of the implications of drug possession and its wide-reaching effects. Smith’s story is bound to resonate with many, given the ongoing global discourse surrounding cannabis legality and its usage.