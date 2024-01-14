en English
Crime

East Renfrewshire Man Pleads Guilty to Cannabis Possession; Receives 90-Day Curfew

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
East Renfrewshire Man Pleads Guilty to Cannabis Possession; Receives 90-Day Curfew

Brad Smith, a 26-year-old resident of Thornliebank in East Renfrewshire, found himself standing before the Glasgow Sheriff Court after confessing to the possession of cannabis with the intent to distribute. The incident, which unfolded on July 14, 2022, on Garscube Road in North Glasgow, saw Smith apprehended with nine bundles of the illicit substance, each weighing approximately two grams.

A Defence Rooted in Camaraderie

Smith’s legal counsel countered the charges with a unique defence. They argued that the cannabis was not meant for sale, but instead, was intended for communal use among friends during football viewing sessions. This perspective positions Smith not as a dealer but as a generous friend who shared his cannabis with others while enjoying a popular pastime.

Consequences of a Guilty Plea

Smith’s admission of guilt, however, did not absolve him of consequences. The court ruled for Smith to abide by a curfew, confining him to his residence from 9 pm to 6 am daily. This 90-day sanction is enforced through an electronic tag, a constant reminder of his transgression.

Unfurling the Ramifications

This situation serves as a stark reminder of the implications of drug possession and its wide-reaching effects. Smith’s story is bound to resonate with many, given the ongoing global discourse surrounding cannabis legality and its usage.

Crime
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

