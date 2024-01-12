East Bank Demerara Burglary: One Suspect Apprehended, One At Large

In the quiet neighborhood of Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, a disturbing event shattered the peace. A burglary was reported at the residence of Dion Thompson, a 55-year-old professional chef known for her culinary prowess in the local community. The crime transpired in the shadowy recesses of the night, between the late evening and the wee hours of the morning.

Apprehension and Investigation

The local police force, upon receiving the distress call, responded with swift action. They managed to apprehend one of the two suspects, Patrick Mc Rae, a 22-year-old with a history of larceny. The confrontation between the suspect and the police resulted in Mc Rae being shot, following which he was promptly taken into custody. The other suspect, 19-year-old Antwan Sampson, also known for his criminal past, however, managed to evade the police and is currently at large. The law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt to locate and capture Sampson.

Recovery of Stolen Items

Post the apprehension of Mc Rae, the police were successful in recovering the stolen items. These included a music set complete with speaker boxes, a remote control system, and a Samsung cellphone, with a total estimated value of $170,000. These were found in the possession of the apprehended suspect, shoring up his connection to the crime.

The Crime Scene and Ongoing Investigation

The burglary was discovered by Thompson herself when she heard unusual noises within her home. On investigating, she stumbled upon the intruders, who, upon being discovered, made a hasty exit through a window. The police, responding to Thompson’s report, encountered the suspects on foot in the vicinity of the crime scene. During the pursuit, one suspect fired at the police, prompting them to return fire. This resulted in Mc Rae’s apprehension and subsequent hospitalization. The spent shells from this exchange were recovered at the scene and are forming a key part of the ongoing investigation into the crime.