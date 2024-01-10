en English
Aviation

East Anglian Air Ambulance Targeted with Laser Pen During Emergency

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
East Anglian Air Ambulance Targeted with Laser Pen During Emergency

In an alarming turn of events, an air ambulance team from East Anglian Air Ambulance was met with a potentially fatal threat while in the line of duty. During a critical medical emergency, their helicopter was targeted with a green laser pen while soaring over Attleborough, Norfolk. The incident, which took place on December 27 at about 2:30 am, was recorded on video, clearly showing the green laser directed at the helicopter. This dangerous act could have risked lives, delaying the delivery of crucial medical care to individuals facing dire emergencies.

Investigation Underway by Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police are currently investigating this perilous incident, noting the serious implications such acts can have on flight safety. Lasers, particularly green ones, can significantly impair the vision of the crew, compromising the safe operation of the aircraft. The East Anglian Air Ambulance, a charitable organization providing emergency services in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, and Bedfordshire, has unfortunately been the victim of similar incidents involving laser pens aimed at aircraft in the past.

Impact of Laser Pens on Flight Operations

Captain Seb Powderham, a representative of Babcock International Group, highlighted the profound impact such lasers can have on flight operations. These include temporary flash blindness, distraction, and even the potential for long-term eye damage. While it is not illegal to own a laser pen in the UK, using one to target vehicles, including aircraft, is a criminal offence under the ‘Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill’ of 2017. Violators can face stiff penalties, including up to five years of imprisonment and unlimited fines.

Prevailing Challenges

Since 2021, Norfolk Police have been grappling with several such reports. Law enforcement officers have been given additional powers to apprehend offenders, even without needing to prove intention. Nonetheless, the recurrence of these hazardous incidents raises serious concerns about flight safety and the urgent need for stricter regulation and enforcement of laws pertaining to laser misuse.

Aviation Crime United Kingdom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

