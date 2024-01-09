en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

East Anchorage Shooting: Father and Child Injured, Suspect At Large

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
East Anchorage Shooting: Father and Child Injured, Suspect At Large

In a chilling incident that unfolded on a quiet Sunday night in East Anchorage, a man and his elementary school-aged child were ensnared in a gunfire exchange, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The catalyst for this unexpected event was the intrusion of another man into their apartment on East 43rd Avenue, triggering a hail of bullets between the two men.

Unidentified Suspect At Large

The intruder, demonstrating a disregard for human life, fled the scene before the authorities could arrive, slipping through the fingers of justice. Despite a meticulous search operation involving drones and dogs, the Anchorage Police Department (APD) has not yet apprehended the suspect. The APD is currently delving into the motive behind the shooting, which, as per their preliminary findings, appears not to be a random act of violence.

Investigation Underway, Public Assistance Requested

As the APD carries out its investigation, it has chosen to withhold specific details, including a suspect description, to protect the integrity of their ongoing inquiry. This decision, however, has sparked some controversy as a separate alert issued by the University of Alaska Anchorage described the suspect as a white male armed with a handgun, donned in a tan Carhartt jacket and black pants. APD spokeswoman Renee Oistad, however, has declined to comment on this alert or provide any additional information.

Call for Vigilance

In a plea to the public, the police have called for assistance, requesting anyone with pertinent information or surveillance footage to step forward. They encourage individuals to contact them through dispatch or by submitting anonymous tips online. As the manhunt for the suspect continues, the residents of East Anchorage are urged to remain vigilant, their peaceful community disrupted by this horrifying event.

0
Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Justice Delayed but not Denied: 2005 Texas Cold Case Cracked Through Advanced DNA Testing
The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine. This adage holds true for a cold case from 2005, recently solved with the conviction of Jessie Rodriquez for attempted aggravated sexual assault in Mills County, Texas. This case is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by the Texas Rangers and
Justice Delayed but not Denied: 2005 Texas Cold Case Cracked Through Advanced DNA Testing
Allegations of Financial Misconduct Surface Against NRA's Wayne LaPierre
6 mins ago
Allegations of Financial Misconduct Surface Against NRA's Wayne LaPierre
Cam'ron Reveals Unconventional Path to Success and Racial Identity Views
7 mins ago
Cam'ron Reveals Unconventional Path to Success and Racial Identity Views
The Many Faces of Nicholas Rossi: A Saga of Deception
1 min ago
The Many Faces of Nicholas Rossi: A Saga of Deception
Global Search Intensifies for Fugitive Wanted in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case
2 mins ago
Global Search Intensifies for Fugitive Wanted in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case
Tennessee Man Arrested in Texas, Charged with Murder Following Vehicle Collision
5 mins ago
Tennessee Man Arrested in Texas, Charged with Murder Following Vehicle Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
22 seconds
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
26 seconds
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
46 seconds
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
56 seconds
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
1 min
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
Clovis Businessman David Giglio Sets Sights on Kevin McCarthy's House Seat
2 mins
Clovis Businessman David Giglio Sets Sights on Kevin McCarthy's House Seat
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
2 mins
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
3 mins
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
3 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
3 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app