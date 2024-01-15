Early Morning Shooting in Oroville: One Woman Injured, Investigation Underway

In the early hours of Monday, an unexpected eruption of violence shattered the calm of Oroville as shots rang out on Roseben Avenue. A woman was found critically injured with a gunshot wound, marking the latest episode in a spate of shootings that have raised concerns about safety in the area.

Shots Fired, Woman Injured

At approximately 1:50 a.m., the Oroville Police Department received reports of gunfire. Responding officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. Immediate aid was provided, and emergency medical services were cleared to enter the scene. The victim was subsequently transported to a trauma center for further treatment.

Investigation Underway

A preliminary investigation at the crime scene led to the discovery of multiple shell casings. The officers began an extensive probe, which included canvassing for surveillance footage from nearby areas. The footage revealed a trio of individuals loitering in the vicinity and attempting to open car doors shortly before the shooting. One of them was seen visibly carrying a firearm with an extended magazine.

Call for Public Assistance

These individuals were recorded walking towards the site of the shooting minutes before the emergency call was made. Law enforcement is now leveraging witness statements and video evidence to advance the investigation. While the identity of the victim and further details have been withheld due to the ongoing nature of the case, the Oroville Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and contact their Investigations Division, referencing case number 24-155.

As the investigation proceeds, the Oroville community remains on high alert, anxious for answers and a swift resolution to this disturbing act of violence.