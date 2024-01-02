en English
Crime

Early Morning Arrest Yields Drugs, Cash, and Firearm: Menominee Tribal Police in Action

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Early Morning Arrest Yields Drugs, Cash, and Firearm: Menominee Tribal Police in Action

In a riveting development that unfolded in the early hours of Monday, two individuals were taken into custody by the Menominee Tribal Police. The arrest followed the discovery of illicit substances, a significant amount of cash, and a loaded firearm in a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette near a local tavern.

The Arrest

The incident transpired around 2:25 a.m. when officers, discerning suspicious activity around a parked vehicle, decided to investigate. As they approached, they perceived the pair entering the Corvette, and noticed what appeared to be drugs in the woman’s possession.

Consequently, a search was conducted, revealing a startling 18.48 grams of presumed cocaine. The substance was packaged in a manner that strongly suggested an intent for drug sales. Further inspection of the vehicle also led to the discovery of nearly $4,500 in cash and a loaded Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Confiscation and Consequences

The Corvette, a prominent figure in this incident, was subsequently seized by the authorities. The man and woman involved, their identities yet to be disclosed, were transported to the Menominee Tribal Jail. Their arrest has shed light on the dark underbelly of drug trade and illicit activities that continue to plague society.

The swift action and vigilance of the Menominee Tribal Police Department has not only taken two potential offenders off the streets, but also prevented a significant amount of drugs from reaching the community, further emphasizing the importance of law enforcement in maintaining public safety.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

