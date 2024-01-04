Eagle Lake Man Charged with First-Degree Assault in Father’s Shooting

In a disconcerting event out of Eagle Lake, Minnesota, a 30-year-old man, Andrew David Douglas, has been charged with a first-degree assault following an alleged shooting of his 59-year-old father with a 12-gauge shotgun on the first day of the new year. The incident transpired at their residence, a grim kickstart to the year for the small community.

Tumultuous Relations Escalate to Violence

The victim’s confrontation with his son over missing or stolen jewelry allegedly led to the violent encounter. A woman sharing the residence with the two men reported a history of ongoing arguments and physical altercations between the father and son. The strained relationship culminated in the New Year’s Day incident, leaving the father critically wounded.

Shooter Claims Self-Defense

Surprisingly, Douglas himself reported the shooting to the police, claiming it was an act of self-defense. The Blue Earth County deputies, responding to the call, found the elder Douglas with a severely injured right arm. He expressed shock and disbelief that his son was the one who had inflicted the life-threatening wound.

Victim in Stable but Critical Condition

The father was hospitalized in stable but critical condition following the shooting. His son, Andrew, has been detained, and his conditional bail is set at $250,000. The court hearing is scheduled for January 11th. In the meantime, the residents of Eagle Lake are left grappling with the unsettling news.