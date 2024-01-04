en English
Crime

Eagle Lake Man Charged with First-Degree Assault in Father’s Shooting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Eagle Lake Man Charged with First-Degree Assault in Father’s Shooting

In a disconcerting event out of Eagle Lake, Minnesota, a 30-year-old man, Andrew David Douglas, has been charged with a first-degree assault following an alleged shooting of his 59-year-old father with a 12-gauge shotgun on the first day of the new year. The incident transpired at their residence, a grim kickstart to the year for the small community.

Tumultuous Relations Escalate to Violence

The victim’s confrontation with his son over missing or stolen jewelry allegedly led to the violent encounter. A woman sharing the residence with the two men reported a history of ongoing arguments and physical altercations between the father and son. The strained relationship culminated in the New Year’s Day incident, leaving the father critically wounded.

Shooter Claims Self-Defense

Surprisingly, Douglas himself reported the shooting to the police, claiming it was an act of self-defense. The Blue Earth County deputies, responding to the call, found the elder Douglas with a severely injured right arm. He expressed shock and disbelief that his son was the one who had inflicted the life-threatening wound.

Victim in Stable but Critical Condition

The father was hospitalized in stable but critical condition following the shooting. His son, Andrew, has been detained, and his conditional bail is set at $250,000. The court hearing is scheduled for January 11th. In the meantime, the residents of Eagle Lake are left grappling with the unsettling news.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

