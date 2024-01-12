en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

€3.43 Million Cocaine Seizure at Rosslare Europort Amid Heightened Border Controls

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
€3.43 Million Cocaine Seizure at Rosslare Europort Amid Heightened Border Controls

In a significant incident at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland, a civilian worker discovered rucksacks filled with approximately 49 kilograms of cocaine, valued at around €3.43 million. The find was made near a vehicle scanning area operated by customs officers. The incident, believed to have been prompted by a truck driver possibly aware of impending customs checks, resulted in the discarding of the drugs while awaiting vehicle examination.

Seizure Amid String of Similar Incidents

Earlier in the day, five trucks had been scanned after arriving from Belgium, but no contraband was found during those inspections, so those vehicles were allowed to leave the port. The Gardai (Irish police) now have information regarding these trucks, provided by Revenue (Irish Tax and Customs), and are attempting to locate them. The seized cocaine will be subjected to forensic testing by the Wexford Gardai to identify potential handlers of the rucksacks.

A Wave of Drug Seizures

This incident coincides with heightened discussions around customs and immigration checks at Rosslare Europort. The port has seen several significant drug seizures, including one in December and another last October, with a combined value exceeding €20 million. These incidents follow closely on the heels of a recent human trafficking investigation.

Enhancing Border Controls

Rosslare Europort is currently undergoing development to enhance customs facilities. This €170 million project is intended to strengthen border controls and curb smuggling. The latest seizure is part of ongoing efforts by Revenue to combat smuggling and the shadow economy, with an open call for confidential tips from the public and businesses.

Despite the sizeable seizure, the event has been described as atypical, with doubts expressed about the likelihood of a successful prosecution or arrest. However, the incident underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and the shadow economy, as well as the need for robust border controls.

0
Crime Ireland Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Balancing Act: Sûreté du Québec's Warning Against Porch Pirate Visuals Sparks Privacy Debate
The Sûreté du Québec’s advisory against sharing visuals of porch pirates – those who steal packages from doorsteps – has ignited a complicated debate on the intersection of privacy rights, victim protection, and the presumption of innocence. This discourse has resonated deeply amidst the public, particularly on digital platforms. The tension that exists between maintaining
Balancing Act: Sûreté du Québec's Warning Against Porch Pirate Visuals Sparks Privacy Debate
Impersonating Taxi Driver Convicted of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Swansea
5 mins ago
Impersonating Taxi Driver Convicted of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Swansea
Bengaluru CEO Demonstrates to Police How She Packed Son's Body in Suitcase
5 mins ago
Bengaluru CEO Demonstrates to Police How She Packed Son's Body in Suitcase
Manhunt for Missing Elderly Man in Sydney's South-West
3 mins ago
Manhunt for Missing Elderly Man in Sydney's South-West
US and British Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on Houthis in Yemen
4 mins ago
US and British Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on Houthis in Yemen
Road Rage in Ottawa: Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Suspect
4 mins ago
Road Rage in Ottawa: Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
12 seconds
Adel Sidi Yakoub Expelled from ES Pays d'Uzès Following Controversial TikTok Video
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
2 mins
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
2 mins
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
4 mins
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
4 mins
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
5 mins
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
6 mins
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
6 mins
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
6 mins
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app