€3.43 Million Cocaine Seizure at Rosslare Europort Amid Heightened Border Controls

In a significant incident at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland, a civilian worker discovered rucksacks filled with approximately 49 kilograms of cocaine, valued at around €3.43 million. The find was made near a vehicle scanning area operated by customs officers. The incident, believed to have been prompted by a truck driver possibly aware of impending customs checks, resulted in the discarding of the drugs while awaiting vehicle examination.

Seizure Amid String of Similar Incidents

Earlier in the day, five trucks had been scanned after arriving from Belgium, but no contraband was found during those inspections, so those vehicles were allowed to leave the port. The Gardai (Irish police) now have information regarding these trucks, provided by Revenue (Irish Tax and Customs), and are attempting to locate them. The seized cocaine will be subjected to forensic testing by the Wexford Gardai to identify potential handlers of the rucksacks.

A Wave of Drug Seizures

This incident coincides with heightened discussions around customs and immigration checks at Rosslare Europort. The port has seen several significant drug seizures, including one in December and another last October, with a combined value exceeding €20 million. These incidents follow closely on the heels of a recent human trafficking investigation.

Enhancing Border Controls

Rosslare Europort is currently undergoing development to enhance customs facilities. This €170 million project is intended to strengthen border controls and curb smuggling. The latest seizure is part of ongoing efforts by Revenue to combat smuggling and the shadow economy, with an open call for confidential tips from the public and businesses.

Despite the sizeable seizure, the event has been described as atypical, with doubts expressed about the likelihood of a successful prosecution or arrest. However, the incident underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and the shadow economy, as well as the need for robust border controls.