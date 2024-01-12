E-Bike Shooter Strikes in the Bronx; Man Wounded, Gunman at Large

In a chilling event that unfolded on the bustling streets of the Bronx, New York, a 28-year-old man became the latest victim of gun violence. The incident took place on Monday, December 18, at around 8:30 PM in front of 91 West Fordham Road, where the unsuspecting man was sitting inside a parked car.

E-Bike Shooter Strikes

An unknown individual, riding an e-bike, approached the parked car. In a horrifying turn of events, the e-bike rider opened fire at the man, wounding him with a graze to his left shoulder. The sequence of events unfolded quickly, leaving the victim and bystanders in shock.

Escape and Immediate Aftermath

Following the attack, the gunman made a swift getaway on the e-bike. The direction of flight remains unknown, leaving authorities with a challenging task of piecing together the details of the escape route. In the aftermath of the shooting, the victim received immediate attention from Emergency Medical Services and was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently in the hospital, battling the physical and psychological trauma inflicted by the incident. He is reported to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, authorities have launched an intensive investigation to identify and locate the shooter.