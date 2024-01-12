en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Dwejra’s Picnic Benches Stolen, Vandalism Strikes Again

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Dwejra’s Picnic Benches Stolen, Vandalism Strikes Again

It was a scene of quiet desolation that met the eyes of the locals at Dwejra, an idyllic spot on the outskirts of Mġarr, as they discovered picnic benches stolen and demarcation poles vandalized during the Christmas period. The serene locale was marred by the acts of vandalism that have become all too familiar.

Recurring Vandalism at Dwejra

Confirming the incident, Ambjent Malta, the organization assigned with the upkeep of the site, disclosed that repairs are already underway. However, their frustration was palpable as they relayed that such instances of vandalism are not uncommon. Picnic signs, painstakingly set up by the team, are frequently torn down, sometimes within hours of their installation.

Illegal Dumping: A Persistent Issue

Despite its natural beauty, Dwejra has also been a victim of illegal dumping. Garbage, remnants of fire pits, and shockingly, even mattresses find their way into this scenic spot, tarnishing its appeal. The spokesperson for Ambjent Malta expressed grief over the persistent misuse of the public space.

Deliberate Damage to Children’s Areas

Adding to the litany of issues, poles meant to safeguard areas designated for children are often the target of deliberate damage. Vehicles have been reported to run over these protective barriers, leading to concerns about the safety of these spaces. In one particular incident, a bench meant for public use was stolen, highlighting the extent of the problem.

To conclude, while measures are being taken to restore Dwejra to its former glory, the recurring incidents of vandalism and theft underline a deeper issue that needs to be addressed by the community and authorities alike. The story of Dwejra serves as a stark reminder of the need to respect and preserve our shared spaces for future generations.

0
Crime Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
41 seconds ago
Crosscode Inc. Ex-Head Accused of $10 Million Fraud: A Silicon Valley Scandal
In a high-profile case that has shaken Silicon Valley’s investor community, Aditya Raj Sharma, former head of software development company Crosscode Inc., has been charged with orchestrating an elaborate financial scheme that allegedly defrauded investors and financial institutions of over $10 million. The charges, filed by federal officials in Minnesota, comprise four counts of wire
Crosscode Inc. Ex-Head Accused of $10 Million Fraud: A Silicon Valley Scandal
Mike Sorrentino Reflects on Prison Life: A Journey of Trials and Triumph
9 mins ago
Mike Sorrentino Reflects on Prison Life: A Journey of Trials and Triumph
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation
10 mins ago
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation
Child Murder in Haverfordwest: Woman Arrested and Charged
3 mins ago
Child Murder in Haverfordwest: Woman Arrested and Charged
Sex Offender Arrested for Trespassing and Indecent Exposure at California High School
4 mins ago
Sex Offender Arrested for Trespassing and Indecent Exposure at California High School
Former Nonprofit Director, Jason Gayne, Agrees to Plea Deal Over Theft Charges
6 mins ago
Former Nonprofit Director, Jason Gayne, Agrees to Plea Deal Over Theft Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
39 seconds
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
1 min
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
2 mins
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
2 mins
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
3 mins
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
3 mins
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
3 mins
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
3 mins
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app