Dwejra’s Picnic Benches Stolen, Vandalism Strikes Again

It was a scene of quiet desolation that met the eyes of the locals at Dwejra, an idyllic spot on the outskirts of Mġarr, as they discovered picnic benches stolen and demarcation poles vandalized during the Christmas period. The serene locale was marred by the acts of vandalism that have become all too familiar.

Recurring Vandalism at Dwejra

Confirming the incident, Ambjent Malta, the organization assigned with the upkeep of the site, disclosed that repairs are already underway. However, their frustration was palpable as they relayed that such instances of vandalism are not uncommon. Picnic signs, painstakingly set up by the team, are frequently torn down, sometimes within hours of their installation.

Illegal Dumping: A Persistent Issue

Despite its natural beauty, Dwejra has also been a victim of illegal dumping. Garbage, remnants of fire pits, and shockingly, even mattresses find their way into this scenic spot, tarnishing its appeal. The spokesperson for Ambjent Malta expressed grief over the persistent misuse of the public space.

Deliberate Damage to Children’s Areas

Adding to the litany of issues, poles meant to safeguard areas designated for children are often the target of deliberate damage. Vehicles have been reported to run over these protective barriers, leading to concerns about the safety of these spaces. In one particular incident, a bench meant for public use was stolen, highlighting the extent of the problem.

To conclude, while measures are being taken to restore Dwejra to its former glory, the recurring incidents of vandalism and theft underline a deeper issue that needs to be addressed by the community and authorities alike. The story of Dwejra serves as a stark reminder of the need to respect and preserve our shared spaces for future generations.