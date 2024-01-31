Durham Police Seek Public Help in Murder Case of Community Coach Reshaun Cates

On the evening of October 3, 2022, a call of distress was made to the Durham Police Department, leading officers to a chilling discovery. A suspicious vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, was found on the off-ramp of Interstate 85 North and Hillandale Road. Inside, lay Reshaun Cates, a 34-year-old man from Durham, shot and cruelly left to die. The nature of the shooting suggests a targeted attack, shaking the local community to its core.

A Beloved Community Figure

Reshaun Cates wasn't just any 34-year-old man. He was deeply entrenched in his community, known for his unyielding dedication and commitment to making a difference. A beloved basketball coach for the youth league, Grinding Reaching Achieving Balling Durham in McDougald Terrace, Cates was a beacon of hope and inspiration for many young lives.

His role didn't stop on the basketball court. Cates was also a Bull City United violence interrupter, a position that required courage and determination. His mission? To stem the tide of violent crime in Durham neighborhoods, a task he undertook with utmost sincerity.

The Investigation Unfolds

The Durham Police Department is now in a race against time, piecing together clues to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. The Honda Accord Cates was found in displayed at least two bullet holes in the rear passenger window, indicating that Cates was indeed the intended target of this fatal shooting.

Public Appeal for Information

In the pursuit of justice for Cates and the community he served, the Durham Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward. The public can reach out to Investigator J. Kellar or anonymously contact Durham CrimeStoppers. The smallest detail could prove vital in solving this case and bringing peace to Cates' family and the community he loved so dearly.