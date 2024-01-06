en English
Crime

Durham Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Off-Road Biking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Durham Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Off-Road Biking

In a determined move to combat the prevailing issue of anti-social off-road biking, Durham Police’s Chester-le-Street local neighbourhood policing team is stepping up their efforts through an initiative dubbed Operation Endurance. This initiative aims at curbing the misuse of electric bikes around the Waldridge Fell and Congburn Wood areas, which have been a persistent cause of concern for the locals.

Enforcing Strict Measures

As part of this initiative, the police have issued four antisocial vehicle notices, colloquially known as traffic 183, to the individuals found guilty of misusing these vehicles. This is a clear demonstration of the force’s resolve to address this issue head-on and to restore peace and order in these localities.

Zero Tolerance Approach

Besides issuing notices, the force has also seized two off-road bikes that were being ridden on the road without proper registration or insurance. Displaying a zero-tolerance policy towards such irresponsible and illegal activities, these two bikes are scheduled to be destroyed. This stringent move sends out a stern message to the offenders and is likely to act as a deterrent for others engaging in similar activities.

Community Involvement and Support

The force has not just stopped at enforcing strict actions but has also issued a clear warning to those involved in the anti-social use of off-road bikes. They have stated unequivocally that they will continue to confiscate any such bikes that cause disturbances in the community. Moreover, they have urged residents who are affected by these nuisance riders to assist the Durham Constabulary Intelligence. By reporting these incidents, the residents can actively contribute to locating and removing these problematic vehicles, thereby playing a significant role in restoring tranquility in their neighbourhoods.

Crime Law United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

