Dunedin Mural Artists Defend Against Intoxicated Assaulters After Dramatic River Crossing

In a startling encounter, two Dunedin artists engaged in painting a mural faced an unexpected assault from two allegedly intoxicated men, who took a dramatic swim through the Water of Leith to initiate the confrontation. Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, reported that the incident occurred near the Leith Bridge on Cumberland St around 5:30 pm, drawing immediate police attention though the assailants fled before their arrival.

Advertisment

Unexpected Aggression Interrupts Art

The artists, contracted for their creative work, were unexpectedly approached by the aggressive duo. In a bizarre turn of events, the men decided to swim across the river in a direct attempt to assault the artists. Once ashore, they launched their attack, punching the artists. However, their plan backfired as the artists managed to subdue their attackers, ending the assault and ensuring their own safety until the men retreated from the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

Advertisment

Despite the swift response from local law enforcement, the assailants managed to disappear before they could be apprehended. Sergeant Lee confirmed that investigations are actively ongoing to identify and locate the men responsible for this unprovoked attack. The incident raises concerns about public safety and the unpredictability of intoxicated behavior in the city.

Community and Artist Resilience

This incident, while alarming, highlights the resilience and self-defense capabilities of the local artists involved. It also underscores the broader community's shock and support for the artists, who were merely engaging in their profession. Discussions have since emerged about enhancing safety measures for artists working in public spaces, ensuring that creativity is not stifled by fear of aggression.

The attack on Dunedin's artists is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals working in public spaces, yet it also showcases the strength and solidarity within the artist community. As the police continue their search for the perpetrators, the incident stands as a call to action for improved public safety measures and increased awareness about the importance of respecting and protecting local artists and their contributions to the cultural landscape.