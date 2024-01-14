Bizarre Dawn Encounter: 63-Year-Old Driver Found Sound Asleep at Wheel on Brown St, Dunedin

In the silent early hours of the morning, a peculiar scene unfolded on Brown St, City Rise in Dunedin. The local police discovered a 63-year-old driver, sound asleep at the wheel of his parked car. The incident, which occurred around 3 am, was anything but ordinary.

Asleep at the Wheel and Test Failure

Upon arrival, the officers found the man in question comfortably ensconced in the driver's seat, in a state of deep slumber. Despite the unusual circumstance, a breathalyzer test revealed no trace of alcohol. However, the man didn't pass the compulsory impairment test administered by the police, raising eyebrows and questions about his ability to safely navigate the road.

Unexpected Discovery: Cannabis

As the investigation progressed, the police made another surprising discovery. Tucked away in the man's possession was 3.7 grams of cannabis. This find added an extra layer of complexity to the case, prompting the officers to draw a blood sample.

Future Legal Implications

The blood sample, now under examination, will determine the presence of any substances that may have impaired the man's ability to drive. The outcome of this test holds significant weight and could lead to legal ramifications for the driver. However, the police are currently holding off on deciding whether to press charges until these crucial results are available. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and legal consequences associated with impaired driving.