Crime

Dundee Man Fined Over Supermarket Disturbance for Energy Drink

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Dundee Man Fined Over Supermarket Disturbance for Energy Drink

Sean Massey, a 33-year-old resident of Dundee, has been fined £150 for causing a scene at an Asda supermarket over the highly-caffeinated energy drink, Prime. Promoted by popular YouTubers like KSI and Logan Paul, the drink quickly became a sensation and was frequently sold out in the UK last year. However, on May 6, during the height of its popularity, Massey’s attempts to secure a bottle for his children led to a disturbance that included the use of foul language and homophobic slurs towards a staff member.

Prime’s Popularity and Controversy

Supplies of the energy drink were limited during its peak popularity, creating a sense of urgency among consumers. Prime, known for its high caffeine content, is not recommended for individuals under the age of 18. This, along with supply chain issues, resulted in inflated resale prices, further fueling the frenzy around the drink.

Regret and Repercussions

During the court hearing, Massey expressed regret over losing his temper at the supermarket. However, in addition to the fine, the offense was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation, enhancing the severity of his punishment.

Massey’s Past Legal Troubles

Interestingly, this is not Massey’s first brush with the law. In 2013, he was sentenced to over three years in prison for his involvement in a £200,000 heroin shipment. Although he was classified as a ‘foot soldier’ in the drug operation, Massey has since turned his life around. He now works as a scaffolder and is a committed father of three.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the societal pressures and behaviors triggered by product scarcity and the influence of social media personalities. As this case demonstrates, the consequences of these factors can extend far beyond the commercial realm, impacting both individuals and communities.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

