Dundee Man Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Tale of Threats and Violence

On a quiet morning in Winter Haven, Florida, the tranquillity was disrupted by the sound of gunshots as 32-year-old Dundee resident, Leon Richardson Jr., allegedly fired shots in a resident's backyard. The confrontation, which occurred around 10:48 a.m., followed a disturbance from the previous day where Richardson had reportedly threatened the victim.

Escalation of Threats

Despite fleeing the scene after the shooting, the threats from Richardson did not cease. The victim continued to receive phone calls from Richardson, who persisted with his intimidation tactics. In an unsettling turn of events, a video call was made wherein Richardson explicitly stated his intention to shoot the victim in the head.

Apprehension and Charges

Polk County deputies were able to apprehend Richardson at a gas station in Dundee. Following his arrest, a myriad of charges were levied against him including attempted murder, armed burglary with assault, use of a firearm during a felony, written threat to injure or kill, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Additionally, Richardson was found to have an outstanding felony warrant in Hillsborough County related to written threats to kill.

A Disturbing Pattern

The series of events paints a disturbing picture of escalating violence and threats. It underscores the need for vigilant law enforcement and the importance of threat assessment in ensuring the safety of individuals and the community at large.