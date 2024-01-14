DUI-Induced Car Pileup in Pattaya: A Wake-up Call for Safe Driving

In the wee hours of the morning today, a catastrophic car pileup disrupted the tranquility of Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya, Thailand. The orchestrator of this chaos was Surapha, a 43-year-old Thai woman, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The aftermath of the incident was a sight of seven heavily damaged vehicles and an obstructed traffic flow.

Chaotic Scene and Prompt Response

The accident occurred in front of Soi 8 around 2:30 AM. The sight of mangled cars in the middle of the road was a testament to the severity of the pileup. Ms. Surapha, the driver responsible for the incident, was visibly injured and had a strong odor of alcohol, raising immediate suspicions about her sobriety.

The local authorities, including the Pattaya police and rescue teams, were quick to respond. They worked tirelessly to clear the wreckage and restore the usual traffic flow. Despite the severity of the accident, there were no reports of injuries other than Surapha’s.

The Perpetrator and the Test Results

Surapha was accompanied by an unidentified foreign man, suspected to be her boyfriend. She exhibited a clear lack of cooperation with the authorities at the scene. Following the incident, she was taken into custody and subjected to an alcohol test. The test revealed a blood alcohol content of 189 milligrams, a figure that vastly overshadows the legal limit of 50 milligrams per deciliter.

Victim’s Account and Legal Proceedings

One of the victims, Natchai Phudech, provided an account of the incident. He described how Surapha’s car crashed into his truck from behind, triggering a chain of collisions. As the dust settles, legal action is being prepared against Surapha. Despite the impending legal proceedings, she has yet to offer a statement to the media.

As Pattaya reels from the shock of this destructive incident, the focus now shifts to the legal proceedings and the consequences that await Surapha. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of driving under the influence, reinforcing the importance of safe and responsible driving practices.