DUI-Induced Car Crash Causes Havoc in Clearwater Strip Mall

In the stillness of an early Sunday morning, the tranquility of Clearwater was abruptly shattered when a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, under the control of Danya Trejo, spiraled erratically out of control. The vehicle, originally charting a course west on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, swerved unexpectedly, leaping over the median and invading the opposing lanes.

From Roadway to Strip Mall

The seemingly possessed vehicle's trajectory culminated when it collided with a strip mall, puncturing the facade of the Greenberg Dental clinic and ultimately coming to a jarring halt within the confines of the neighboring Skyline Chili restaurant. The accident left a trail of destruction, with shattered glass and debris strewn across the scene. Despite the extensive damage inflicted upon the two businesses, there was a sigh of relief when no injuries were reported. The absence of any casualties can be attributed to the timing of the incident, as neither establishment was operational at the time of the crash.

Aftermath and Response

Following the accident, the Skyline Chili restaurant announced a temporary closure on its website. In response to the incident, and to ensure the safety of the public, city workers promptly arrived at the scene to secure the damaged building front. Measures were taken to mitigate any further potential risks, including the risk of structural collapse, until full repairs could be undertaken.

DUI Charges for the Driver

Meanwhile, Danya Trejo, the driver involved in the accident, has found herself on the wrong side of the law. After investigations, Trejo was charged with driving under the influence (DUI). This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and the potential life-threatening risks it poses, not only to the driver but also to the unsuspecting public.