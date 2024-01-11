DUI Crash Conviction: Tulsa Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder of Soccer Player

In Tulsa County, a tragic tale of recklessness and loss has unfolded as local man, Nicholas Robinson, has been convicted of second-degree murder and DUI-second offense. This conviction stems from a fatal drunk driving incident that occurred in September 2022, shattering the dreams of a promising international student and causing shockwaves throughout the community.

High-Speed Collision at a Red Light

Robinson, found guilty, was driving at a dangerous speed of 73 miles per hour. His vehicle crashed into the car of Eugene Quaynor, a 23-year-old soccer player from Ghana, studying at Oral Roberts University. Quaynor’s car was stationary at a red light when the catastrophic collision took place. The impact was so severe that Quaynor’s vehicle crossed the intersection and immediately caught fire.

Several witnesses rushed to the scene in a desperate attempt to rescue the young student. However, the blazing fire rendered their brave efforts futile, and Quaynor tragically lost his life at the scene. His aspirations to excel in the field of soccer and the promise of a bright future were extinguished in the blink of an eye.

Above the Limit: The Role of Alcohol

Investigations revealed that Robinson’s blood alcohol content was .372, a figure that significantly exceeds the legal limit. This detail solidifies the narrative of reckless drunk driving leading to a senseless loss of life. Robinson, who had a previous aggravated DUI conviction in 2019, was sentenced by the jury to serve 35 years for the murder charge and an additional 4.5 years for the DUI offense.

The Tulsa County District Attorney emphasized the tragic loss of Quaynor’s potential to play professional soccer and acknowledged the courage demonstrated by the witnesses who risked their lives in an attempt to save him.