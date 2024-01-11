en English
Crime

DUI Crash Conviction: Tulsa Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder of Soccer Player

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
In Tulsa County, a tragic tale of recklessness and loss has unfolded as local man, Nicholas Robinson, has been convicted of second-degree murder and DUI-second offense. This conviction stems from a fatal drunk driving incident that occurred in September 2022, shattering the dreams of a promising international student and causing shockwaves throughout the community.

High-Speed Collision at a Red Light

Robinson, found guilty, was driving at a dangerous speed of 73 miles per hour. His vehicle crashed into the car of Eugene Quaynor, a 23-year-old soccer player from Ghana, studying at Oral Roberts University. Quaynor’s car was stationary at a red light when the catastrophic collision took place. The impact was so severe that Quaynor’s vehicle crossed the intersection and immediately caught fire.

Several witnesses rushed to the scene in a desperate attempt to rescue the young student. However, the blazing fire rendered their brave efforts futile, and Quaynor tragically lost his life at the scene. His aspirations to excel in the field of soccer and the promise of a bright future were extinguished in the blink of an eye.

Above the Limit: The Role of Alcohol

Investigations revealed that Robinson’s blood alcohol content was .372, a figure that significantly exceeds the legal limit. This detail solidifies the narrative of reckless drunk driving leading to a senseless loss of life. Robinson, who had a previous aggravated DUI conviction in 2019, was sentenced by the jury to serve 35 years for the murder charge and an additional 4.5 years for the DUI offense.

The Tulsa County District Attorney emphasized the tragic loss of Quaynor’s potential to play professional soccer and acknowledged the courage demonstrated by the witnesses who risked their lives in an attempt to save him.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

