Dudong Assemblyman Calls for Zero-Tolerance Approach to Crime After Sibu Shooting

In a decisive call to action, Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged for stringent police measures following a recent shooting incident in Sibu. Tiong articulated the need for a zero-tolerance approach to crime, underlining the urgency of preventing similar incidents in the future.

Public Cooperation and Enhanced Patrols

Tiong’s appeal to the public was clear – assist the police in their investigations. He emphasized the potential role of the community in helping to apprehend the culprits by providing any relevant information. In addition to public cooperation, Tiong stressed the importance of increased police patrols and law enforcement in sensitive areas, a move aimed at eradicating local criminal activities and fortifying public safety.

The Shooting Incident

The shooting took place on Monday, January 1, at Jalan Wong King Huo, and resulted in three men sustaining injuries from gunshot wounds to the thigh, leg, and hand. The attack, which involved one suspect shooting at close range and another from approximately 20 meters away before fleeing, led to the discovery of ten casings from semi-automatic pistols at the scene.

Implications for the Community

This incident has sent shockwaves through Sibu, raising grave concerns about the potential widespread availability of firearms and the implications this has on personal safety in the community. The anxiety surrounding the event underscores the urgency of Tiong’s call for a zero-tolerance approach to crime and his push for increased law enforcement.