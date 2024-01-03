en English
Crime

Dudley Borough Sees Alarming Rise in Fly-Tipping Incidents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Dudley Borough Sees Alarming Rise in Fly-Tipping Incidents

Dudley Council has revealed a troubling 75 percent surge in fly-tipping incidents within the borough during the first half of the 2023 financial year. With a total of 1,425 instances of illegal dumping reported from April to September 2023, this marks a stark escalation from the 812 incidents recorded during the same period in the previous year.

Enforcement Actions Dip Despite Rising Incidents

Despite the significant rise in fly-tipping cases, enforcement actions took a minor dip to 213, compared to the previous count of 229. The Brierley Hill ward, in particular, emerged as a hotspot, with 18 waste investigations reported.

The Economic Impact of Illegal Dumping

The council spent a staggering £94,000 on cleaning up fly-tipping in 2022. There are already 133 investigations ongoing into cases reported between April and September 2023, further straining council resources.

Public Vigilance and Covert Cameras

Councillor Patrick Harley attributes the upward trend in reported incidents to heightened public awareness and willingness to report such infractions, a change brought about by council publicity campaigns. The council is also leveraging covert cameras to catch offenders, issuing fines ranging from £75 to £400, with the potential for more severe penalties through court prosecutions. Harley underscores the critical role of public vigilance and the importance of gathering sufficient evidence to prosecute offenders in the fight against fly-tipping.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

