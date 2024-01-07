Dublin Pub Arson Attack: A Tale of Fire and Shadows

On New Year’s Eve, The former Shipwright pub in Dublin was ravaged by an intentional blaze, drawing the public eye to an intricate web of interconnected companies that have landed lucrative government contracts for accommodation services. A barber from Leixlip emerges as a common thread running through this corporate tapestry, either directly involved or financing these acquisitions through substantial multi-million euro loans.

The Arson Attack and its Implications

The former Shipwright pub, nestled in the heart of Ringsend, Dublin, was speculated to be repurposed for asylum seeker accommodation. The arson attack on New Year’s eve has since sparked a flurry of controversy and speculation. The incident isn’t isolated; it follows a disturbing surge of threats from far-right figures to set such properties ablaze. The Gardaí, despite their efforts, face mounting criticism for lack of substantial action against these threats.

A Network of Companies and a Barber

The former Shipwright pub is part of a chain of acquisitions by a network of companies, all sharing a common characteristic – their connection to a barber from Leixlip. The same network has secured numerous government contracts, collectively amounting to millions of euros. The companies, backed by multi-million euro loans, have been engaged in providing accommodation services, a fact that now stands highlighted amidst the recent arson attack.

Public Figures Speak

In light of these developments, public figures have voiced their concerns. Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, and Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, have called for stringent punishment and expressed concern over the rising tide of political extremism. Yet, their statements stand in stark contrast to the reality of the situation – the noticeable absence of prosecutions or arrests related to these attacks.

This arson attack on a former Dublin pub has not only unveiled a clandestine network of companies with government accommodation contracts but also underscored the urgent need for definitive action against such acts of violence. As the investigation continues, the Dublin Shipwright pub arson attack serves as a stark reminder of the societal interplay, the triggers, and the long shadows they cast.

