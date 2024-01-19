Dublin Motorcyclist Appeals Sentence for Dangerous Driving

In a case that has captured the Dublin community's attention, 37-year-old James Doyle, a motorcyclist with a significant criminal past, has lodged an appeal against his three-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Doyle, who has 47 prior convictions, pled guilty to causing serious bodily harm to Emily Doyle through dangerous driving on April 23, 2020. The incident took place in a residential area of Walkinstown, Dublin, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had cleared the roads of motorists but saw an increase in foot traffic.

Doyle was driving at an alarming speed of 80-90km/h in a zone designated for 50km/h when he struck Emily Doyle. The impact resulted in severe injuries, including a broken back and fractures in both legs. The trial court, taking into account the gravity of the harm caused, sentenced Doyle to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Appeal Arguments

Doyle's counsel, Paul Carroll SC, argued that the sentence was excessive and should have included a suspended component to encourage rehabilitation. He contended that the trial judge had overemphasized speed as an aggravating factor, neglecting to consider the absence of other aggravating elements.

The appellant had already overcome issues with substance abuse, and the plea suggested that Doyle's previous legal troubles were in the past.

Contrarily, Jane McCudden BL, representing the State, argued that the judge had made no error in principle. She pointed out that the harm caused was grave, extending beyond physical injuries to deep-seated psychological scars. McCudden emphasized Doyle's disregard for public safety and the speed at which he was driving, especially considering the increase in pedestrians during the pandemic.

The Court of Appeal has reserved its judgment on the appeal, which is set to be announced on February 1. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of dangerous driving and the long-lasting physical and psychological harm it can inflict on victims.