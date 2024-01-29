Dublin Man Sentenced Over Cocaine Possession and Drug-Related Debt

Mark Kelly, a 26-year-old Dublin native, has been handed a prison sentence of three and a half years following his admission of guilt for the possession of cocaine estimated to be worth 285,000 euros, intended for sale or supply. The conviction also extends to the possession of money suspected to be the proceeds from illicit activities. The substances and cash were confiscated during a raid on Kelly's residence by Garda officers on June 29th, 2022. Items discovered at the scene included the aforementioned cocaine, 3,575 euros in cash, and various items such as scales and knives that are typically associated with drug-related activities.

Kelly's Plight

Kelly, who has a clean previous record, confessed that he was safeguarding the drugs as a means to settle a personal cocaine debt amounting to around 3,000 euros. He also disclosed feeling a modicum of intimidation. Over the past six months, Kelly had accrued substantial debt due to his habit of spending approximately 250 euros weekly on cocaine. He lost his job in the December of the preceding year, which compounded his inability to maintain his addiction, and subsequently resulted in him being manipulated by others.

Positive Community Involvement

Despite these unfortunate circumstances, Kelly had managed to complete his education, attend college, and secure employment prior to his job loss. His defence counsel brought attention to his commendable involvement within the community and his active participation in a local sports team. The counsel asserted that Kelly had taken full responsibility for the drugs in a bid to shield others.

Judge's Verdict

Judge Martin Nolan acknowledged Kelly's immediate confession and recognised that his drug addiction might have influenced his poor decision-making. However, he underscored that Kelly's pivotal role in the drug operation was a significant factor in his sentencing, resulting in his incarceration.