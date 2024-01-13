en English
Crime

Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt

Ryan Kelly, a man hailing from Crumlin, Dublin 12, has accepted guilt for possession of an illegal firearm and corresponding ammunition, as declared before the Special Criminal Court. Arrested on November 23, 2021, he was found carrying a .38 special calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and five associated rounds on Captain’s Road. The context of the situation conveyed that the firearm and ammunition were intended for an unlawful purpose.

Charges Dropped, Sentencing Due

A charge accusing Kelly of participating in the activities of a criminal organization was dismissed by the state, leading to the entry of a ‘nolle prosequi’ at his forthcoming sentencing in April. Kelly, who has conformed to his bail conditions, is set for a sentence hearing on April 8, along with his co-accused.

Co-accused Pleads Guilty

In a related case, co-accused Anthony Walker (53) also admitted guilt for possessing a similar firearm on the same date, albeit at a different location within Dublin. However, Walker is still facing charges for the possession of ammunition and involvement in a criminal organization. He is expected to enter a plea on the ammunition charge at the April 8 hearing.

Special Criminal Court Hearing

The cases are being heard by a three-judge court without a jury, a standard practice for the Special Criminal Court in Ireland. This court is particularly tasked with cases relating to organized crime and terrorism.

Crime Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

