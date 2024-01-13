Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt

Ryan Kelly, a man hailing from Crumlin, Dublin 12, has accepted guilt for possession of an illegal firearm and corresponding ammunition, as declared before the Special Criminal Court. Arrested on November 23, 2021, he was found carrying a .38 special calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and five associated rounds on Captain’s Road. The context of the situation conveyed that the firearm and ammunition were intended for an unlawful purpose.

Charges Dropped, Sentencing Due

A charge accusing Kelly of participating in the activities of a criminal organization was dismissed by the state, leading to the entry of a ‘nolle prosequi’ at his forthcoming sentencing in April. Kelly, who has conformed to his bail conditions, is set for a sentence hearing on April 8, along with his co-accused.

Co-accused Pleads Guilty

In a related case, co-accused Anthony Walker (53) also admitted guilt for possessing a similar firearm on the same date, albeit at a different location within Dublin. However, Walker is still facing charges for the possession of ammunition and involvement in a criminal organization. He is expected to enter a plea on the ammunition charge at the April 8 hearing.

Special Criminal Court Hearing

The cases are being heard by a three-judge court without a jury, a standard practice for the Special Criminal Court in Ireland. This court is particularly tasked with cases relating to organized crime and terrorism.