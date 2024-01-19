Dublin Man, Mohamed Axmed, Sentenced to Three Years for Robbery of UK Tourists

In a recent judgment, Mohamed Axmed, a 20-year-old Dublin native, has been handed a three-year prison sentence for his part in a robbery incident involving two tourists from the UK. The incident, which occurred on September 17th, 2022, unfolded in the bustling neighborhood of Temple Bar, a frequent haunt for locals and tourists alike in the heart of Dublin city.

Details of the Crime

The victims, Oliver Aldridge and his girlfriend, were unsuspectingly seated on a step in Temple Bar Square when they were targeted by Axmed and his associates. The ensuing assault saw Mr. Aldridge being pulled to the ground, while his girlfriend was dragged away after one of the assailants seized his bag. The thieves made off with £1,050, two bank cards, passports, and a mobile phone belonging to the couple.

Investigation and Identification

As per Garda Sergeant Kevin Cassidy, Axmed and another male were spotted entering a Centra store in Temple Bar, while the other assailants dispersed in different directions. Axmed's identity was later ascertained through CCTV footage from the store. Despite making no admissions during his initial interview, Axmed subsequently conceded to his involvement in the crime and pleaded guilty.

Sentencing and Prospects

Axmed, who is already serving a sentence for previous convictions, will commence his additional three-year term immediately. The court expects his release in June 2025. Judge Martin Nolan took into account Axmed's youth when determining the length of the sentence. The letters received by the court indicate that Axmed recognizes his error and plans to dissociate from the group involved in the crime. Meanwhile, one of Axmed's co-accused awaits trial, another is wanted on a bench warrant, and the fourth remains at large.