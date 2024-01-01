en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Dublin Gangland Violence: Tristan Sherry Fatally Shot in Christmas Eve Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Dublin Gangland Violence: Tristan Sherry Fatally Shot in Christmas Eve Attack

In an unsettling turn of events, Tristan Sherry, a notorious figure in the Dublin underworld, met his end in a hail of bullets at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve. The attack also left a 47-year-old man, another prominent player in the organized crime sector, critically injured. The older man, who faces a slew of serious theft and fraud charges in the coming year, is currently fighting for his life at James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

Unraveling the Threads of Violence

Sherry, tied to Finglas drugs boss ‘Mr. Flashy’, was no stranger to violence. He had survived multiple stabbings earlier this year, and there had been several targeted attacks on his relatives’ homes. The reasons for these brutal incidents are deeply rooted in the turbulent undercurrents of gangland feuds and the illicit drug trade.

An Echo of Past Conflict?

The Christmas Eve shooting has raised fears that it may reignite the Corduff feud, a violent gang war that has previously shaken the local community. Gardaí and forensic teams are meticulously investigating the incident, uncovering potential leads and probing possible connections to past conflicts. The public has been urged to refrain from sharing videos related to the incident and to stay vigilant against a tide of misinformation.

Looking Ahead: Societal Solutions and Policing

In response to the escalating violence, local authorities are pushing for increased resources for policing and societal solutions to prevent such incidents in the future. Details regarding Sherry’s funeral are pending, but the police are already planning measures to ensure safety and prevent potential violence during the event.

0
Crime Ireland Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

70-Year-Old Woman Raped and Killed in Mwea: Outrage and Calls for Justice

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action

By Mazhar Abbas

Drink-Driving Clampdown Post Rhythm and Vines Festival Reveals Concerning Disregard for Road Safety

By Mazhar Abbas

Rising Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria: A Cry for Justice and Reparations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Horrific Incident Shines Light on Dalit Struggles; Mixed Content Offer ...
@Crime · 21 mins
Horrific Incident Shines Light on Dalit Struggles; Mixed Content Offer ...
heart comment 0
Assaults on Prison Staff Surge Amid Overcrowding and Staffing Shortages

By BNN Correspondents

Assaults on Prison Staff Surge Amid Overcrowding and Staffing Shortages
Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife’s Death

By Salman Khan

Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
Stanley Kakubo Under Fire: Calls for Immediate Arrest Over Illicit Transactions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stanley Kakubo Under Fire: Calls for Immediate Arrest Over Illicit Transactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
6 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
6 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
7 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
8 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
9 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
17 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
18 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
18 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
19 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
22 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
25 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
46 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
49 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
51 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app