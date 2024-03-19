Dubai Police Arrest Witchcraft-Practicing Beggar: A New Twist in Combatting Street Begging

In an unusual twist to Dubai's ongoing efforts to combat street begging, the local police have recently apprehended an Asian woman found to be using witchcraft to influence people into giving her money. The arrest, made in a quiet residential area, revealed the woman in possession of various witchcraft talismans, papers, tools, and magic veils, which she believed augmented her ability to collect money from the public. This incident, falling under the broader 'Combat Begging' campaign spearheaded by Dubai Police, has sparked a renewed call for public vigilance against beggars, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Sorcery

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of suspects and criminal phenomena department at Dubai Police, detailed the circumstances leading to the woman's arrest. After a resident's complaint through the police's Command and Control Centre, officers swiftly located and arrested the woman. The discovery of her reliance on witchcraft for begging adds a new dimension to the challenges faced by law enforcement in addressing street begging. The police's find underscores the lengths to which individuals may go to manipulate public sympathy and generosity.

Public Awareness and Response

Advertisment

In light of this incident, Dubai Police have intensified their appeal to the public to report beggars rather than succumb to their ploys. Brigadier Al Shamsi emphasized the importance of this civic responsibility, especially during Ramadan, a period when acts of charity are highly encouraged but can also be exploited by those with ulterior motives. This arrest follows closely on the heels of another recent case, where a man was caught begging while disguised in an abaya, suggesting that those engaged in begging are employing increasingly deceptive tactics.

Ramadan: A Time of Increased Vigilance

The holy month of Ramadan traditionally sees a spike in charitable giving, making it a prime time for beggars to solicit donations from the public. Dubai Police have, therefore, ramped up patrols and surveillance to curb this illegal activity, emphasizing that begging not only poses a public nuisance but can also be a front for more sinister endeavors. The force's proactive 'Combat Begging' campaign reflects a broader commitment to maintaining public order and safety, ensuring that acts of charity reach those who are truly in need.

The recent arrest of a beggar using witchcraft in Dubai serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding the issue of street begging. It highlights the importance of community cooperation with law enforcement to tackle this problem effectively. As Dubai continues its efforts to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all residents and visitors, it remains to be seen how this and similar incidents will shape future strategies to combat begging and other forms of street-level crime.