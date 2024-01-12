Dubai Murder Convict Returns to UK, Sparks Controversy with New YouTube Channel

Francis Matthew, known for his former role as a Gulf News editor in Dubai, found himself at the center of controversy in 2017 when he was convicted for the brutal murder of his wife, Jane Matthew. The crime, a shocking hammer attack, resulted in an initial sentence of 10 years for Matthew. The court later upgraded this to 15 years for premeditated murder, subsequently reducing it to seven years on appeal.

Early Release and Return to Journalism

Matthew’s prison term was cut short by two years, owing to a royal pardon granted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the Eid Al Adha celebrations. This unexpected turn of events enabled Matthew to return to the United Kingdom, where he sparked further outrage by resuming his journalism career. His new venture, a YouTube channel titled ‘This Week In The Middle East’, has been met with strong criticism from both the victim’s family and the public.

Family’s Outrage and Criticism of Legal System

Among those most vocal about their dissatisfaction with Matthew’s early release is Jane’s brother, Peter Manning OBE. Manning has publicly expressed his contempt for the perceived leniency of the UAE’s legal system towards Matthew. The family feels that the justice system has failed them, as they believe that the punishment did not match the severity of the crime committed.

Financial Struggles and Crime Details

Reports suggest that the Matthews were more than $200,000 in debt at the time of the murder, which followed a heated argument regarding their financial situation. In the aftermath of the incident, Matthew attempted to manipulate the crime scene to resemble a robbery gone wrong. However, his plan unraveled when he subsequently confessed to the crime.