Crime

DSS Denies Arresting Former CBN Deputy Governor Aisha Ahmad

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
DSS Denies Arresting Former CBN Deputy Governor Aisha Ahmad

In a recent development, the Department of State Services (DSS) of Nigeria has categorically denied arresting Aisha Ahmad, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), or any other current or former official of the apex bank within the recent 48 hours. The statement was made in response to widespread reports that alleged Ahmad’s arrest over suspected fraudulent acquisition of shares in various Nigerian banks.

DSS Clears Air Over Arrest Claims

This refutation was brought to light through a tweet from the DSS’s official handle, aiming to dispel the rumors. The tweet clarified that no former or current official of the CBN has been arrested in the past 48 hours, countering the allegations that caused quite a stir on social media platforms earlier in the day.

No Comments from DSS Spokesperson

Interestingly, the DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, refrained from providing any comments when contacted about the matter earlier. This silence added a layer of intrigue to the situation, sparking further speculation and discussion among the public and media outlets.

Amidst Increased Scrutiny of CBN

The denial by the DSS arrives amidst heightened scrutiny of the CBN and its former senior officials. This comes in the wake of the suspension and subsequent arrest of the apex bank’s former governor, Godwin Emefiele, who is currently being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged financial improprieties during his tenure under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PUNCH, a Nigerian news outlet, stresses that the content from its report should not be republished without prior permission, and it encourages subscription to its WhatsApp service for real-time updates and exclusive content.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

