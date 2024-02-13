DSS Cracks Down on Criminal Elements in Akwa Ibom State: A Wave of Arrests and a Call for Responsible Reporting

A wave of arrests sweeps across Akwa Ibom State as the Department of State Services (DSS) cracks down on criminal elements. In a bold move to restore peace and order, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police vows to leave no stone unturned in flushing out those responsible for cultism, kidnapping, murder, and armed robbery.

Law Enforcement's Relentless Pursuit

Since the beginning of the year, the DSS has conducted numerous raids in various locations across the state, resulting in the apprehension of several suspects. These operations have been made possible through intelligence-led strategies and the invaluable cooperation of other security agencies and civil society.

Dr. Doyin Adetuberu, the State Director of the DSS, emphasized the importance of this collaborative approach during a meeting with the new Executive Council of the Akwa Ibom State Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). He expressed his commitment to maintaining a people-centered approach to security, making the media and citizens key participants in the process.

The Call for Responsible Reporting

"We need your support to enhance state policing," Dr. Adetuberu urged the media representatives. "Your role in responsible reportage is crucial in promoting effective law enforcement."

This call for responsible journalism comes at a time when the DSS is gearing up to arraign the arrested suspects in court. With the legal proceedings set to commence shortly, the Commissioner of Police is determined to ensure that justice is served and the rule of law upheld.

The Blurring Lines Between Crime and Currency

In an unrelated but equally significant development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended a 59-year-old man, Simon Bassey Idio, for currency racketeering. Idio was caught selling N700,000 in new naira notes and has since confessed to the crime.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the intricate relationship between crime and currency, and the EFCC's unwavering commitment to clamping down on illegal cash dealings in local and foreign currencies within the state.

As Akwa Ibom State continues to grapple with these challenges, the efforts of the DSS, EFCC, and other law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their mission to maintain law and order. With the support of the media and the public, they are hopeful that a safer, more secure future lies ahead.