Drunk Driving Claims Life of 5-Year-Old in Tragic Utah Car Crash

In a devastating incident earlier this month, Charmayne Huerta-Guzman, a 25-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter following a fatal car accident in Utah. Huerta-Guzman, who was reportedly driving under the influence and at a speed significantly higher than the 35-mph limit, collided head-on with a car driven by Semir Lilic, a 32-year-old single father who was en route to a hair appointment with his two children, aged 5 and 6.

The Tragic Consequences

The crash resulted in severe injuries to Lilic and his children. The 5-year-old daughter, Lennyn, was airlifted to a hospital, suffering from life-threatening head injuries, including skull fractures and brain bleeds. Despite the best medical efforts, Lennyn succumbed to her injuries and was removed from life support. Lilic and his son also sustained significant injuries, including a broken collar bone, a broken leg, an injured hip, and a broken nose.

Witness Accounts and Legal Implications

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing an accomplice of Huerta-Guzman attempting to hide evidence of her intoxication by removing alcohol bottles from her car after the crash. Huerta-Guzman, who did not have a valid driver's license or insurance, confessed to drinking before the accident. A subsequent blood test revealed her blood alcohol content to be 0.24, three times the legal limit.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Huerta-Guzman has been charged with manslaughter, negligent operation of a vehicle resulting in death and injury, and multiple misdemeanors related to reckless and negligent driving. Currently held without bail, she is due to appear in court on February 6. This tragic incident serves as a harsh reminder of the catastrophic consequences of drunk driving and the innocent lives it can claim.