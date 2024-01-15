en English
Crime

Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges

A Valletta resident, Naswan Abdikadir Mohammed Morat, known as Murat Nazwan, alongside his accomplice, Judith Bakoush, were both arraigned on multiple charges in court. The charges, which include possession of cocaine, cannabis, and ecstasy with intent to traffic, are just the tip of the iceberg as the duo were also accused of disobedience to police orders, obstruction, and escape from custody.

Caught in the Act

Morat, 33, had been on the run for several weeks but was finally apprehended on January 13, during a police operation at a hotel in St Julian’s. The police operation was not without its fair share of drama, as Morat tried to evade capture but was eventually caught. His accomplice, Bakoush, was also taken into custody and faced her own set of charges. She was accused of assisting in Morat’s escape, breaching her bail conditions, and recidivism.

History of Noncompliance

Both Morat and Bakoush have a history of noncompliance with court conditions. Morat was accused of violating four sets of bail conditions dating back to 2020. Bakoush was charged with breaching bail conditions and recidivism. Due to their history and the risk of interfering with evidence, both Morat and Bakoush have been denied bail.

Arguments in Court

Morat’s defense attempted to downplay the charges, arguing that the quantity of the drugs suggested simple possession. However, the prosecution presented evidence of 22 packets of cocaine, seven ecstasy pills, and two sachets of cannabis, painting a different picture. Bakoush’s defense tried to justify her breach of bail conditions by presenting medical certificates for missing bail book signings. However, the magistrate dismissed this argument, stating that it did not justify curfew breaches. The case continues with ongoing investigations and questioning of other individuals related to the case.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

