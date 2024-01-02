Drug Trafficking Convictions Result in Nine Executions in Iran

In recent days, Iran has executed nine people convicted of drug trafficking, continuing its globally high rate of capital punishment for drug-related offenses. In the northwestern province of Ardabil, three individuals were hanged after being found guilty of purchasing and transporting heroin and opium. The other six individuals, charged with trafficking substances including methamphetamine and heroin, were executed separately.

Iran’s High Execution Rate

Iran has one of the world’s highest execution rates and one of the highest domestic opiate use levels, with 2.8 million people suffering from drug problems. According to state media reports, Iranian authorities executed at least 173 people convicted of drug-related offences during the first five months of 2023. This figure comprises approximately two-thirds of all executions in Iran during that period.

Capital Punishment as a Deterrent

Iran asserts that these executions, carried out only after meticulous legal proceedings, are necessary to deter drug trafficking. The country also maintains an intensive anti-drug abuse campaign and regularly publicizes large opiate seizures. However, Iran is second only to China in the number of people it executes each year, with over 700 people executed in 2023, marking an eight-year high.

Death Penalty Reform

Amid growing calls to lessen the use of the death penalty for drug-related offenses, Iran has abolished its use for some drug-related crimes. The death penalty will now apply only to those charged with trafficking 2 kilograms or more of hard drugs or over 50 kilograms of cannabis or opium. This reform, driven by international and domestic factors, is expected to reduce Iran’s execution numbers.

However, despite these changes, Iran remains under significant international pressure to further curb its execution rate. Human rights groups and UN bodies express concern over the alarming rate of executions in the country. Afghan officials and human rights organizations are also advocating for reform of Iran’s anti-drug laws, as many Afghans involved in the illegal narcotics trade have ended up in Iranian prisons and have been executed.