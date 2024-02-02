Drug-Related Arrest at Stafford County Arby’s Restaurant: Three Detained

An unsettling scene unfolded at the Arby's restaurant located at 418 Garrisonville Road in Stafford County, Virginia, on the evening of January 31st. Three individuals were apprehended by Stafford County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies following reports from alert witnesses who observed signs of drug use. The trio, two men and a woman, aroused suspicion when they were seen entering a single-use bathroom together at around 9 p.m.

Unraveling the Incident

Upon the SCSO's arrival, deputies made contact with the suspects and quickly noted signs indicative of intoxication. The behavior witnessed by onlookers and the evident signs of drug use led to the immediate detention of all three individuals on the spot. All three suspects exhibited noticeable signs of intoxication, pointing towards a probable case of simultaneous drug use.

Unforeseen Discoveries

As the arrest progressed, deputies made an alarming discovery. Suspected controlled substances were found on one of the men and the woman, marking a significant escalation in the severity of the incident. The deputies' astute observations and swift action likely prevented further public disorder and potential health risks to the individuals involved.

Legal Repercussions

The suspects, identified as Brian Haley, Autumn Seboria, and Derrick Eady, were transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Charges were subsequently filed against Haley and Seboria for possession of controlled substances and public intoxication. Eady, on the other hand, was charged solely with public intoxication. As of now, all three are being held without bond, signifying the gravity of their actions and the potential consequences that await them.