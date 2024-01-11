en English
Crime

Drug-Induced Violence: Man Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Acquaintance

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Drug-Induced Violence: Man Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Acquaintance

In a striking case of drug-induced violence, 29-year-old Nabil Erfan Kamil has been sentenced to over 31 months in prison and handed six strokes of the cane for a brutal assault on an acquaintance. The incident, which took place on July 14, 2022, was precipitated by Nabil’s consumption of cannabis, resulting in a psychotic disorder that spurred him to violence.

Cannabis-Induced Psychosis Leads to Brutal Assault

Nabil, under the influence of the controlled drug, invited the victim to his flat at Block 116 Jalan Bukit Merah. Mistakenly believing that the man intended to harm him, Nabil attacked him with a chopper he had procured from his kitchen. The victim suffered severe injuries to his wrist, hand, and knee as a result of the brutal assault.

Intervention Halts the Assault and Ensures Victim’s Escape

The assault was eventually halted by Nabil’s father, who intervened in the confrontation. This interruption allowed the victim to escape from the flat and the violent situation. The extent of the victim’s injuries underscores the ferocity of the attack and the danger posed by Nabil in his intoxicated state.

Plea for Guilt and the Court’s Ruling

Nabil Erfan Kamil pleaded guilty to charges of voluntarily causing hurt and causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon. In court, Nabil expressed both remorse and confusion over his actions, stating that he had been unaware of his actions during his cannabis-induced psychotic episode. Despite his plea, the court emphasized that Nabil’s self-induced intoxication was an aggravating factor in his sentencing.

Crime Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

