Drug-Driving Conviction: A Sobering Reminder of the Risks and Consequences

In a stark reminder of the consequences of drug-driving, 47-year-old Andrew Pratt from Glebeland Court, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty to the offence on the A55 at Caerwys last November. His admission came after he was initially pulled over by the police for a brake light issue.

A Routine Stop Turns Serious

On the surface, it seemed like a routine stop for a minor vehicle maintenance issue. However, the situation quickly escalated when the police discovered that Pratt was under the influence of cocaine. This incident, which occurred on November 24, 2023, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and legal implications of drug-driving.

A Sobering Reality

Pratt, who was fully aware of the potential consequences, did not attempt to evade the charges. A roadside test and a subsequent evidential reading confirmed the presence of 143 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine (BZE) per litre of blood in his system. BZE is a cocaine breakdown product, and the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

A History of Offences

This was not Pratt's first brush with the law regarding drug-driving. He had a prior relevant conviction from 2017, which resulted in a mandatory minimum ban of three years. Despite this, Pratt chose to put himself and others at risk by driving under the influence again.

The court, taking into account his previous conviction and the seriousness of the offence, imposed a £120 fine, along with £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge. Pratt was also handed a 12-month community order with a 12-week curfew requirement between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of drug-driving. Not only does it put the driver and others on the road at risk, but it can also lead to severe legal repercussions. The message is clear: driving under the influence of drugs is not worth the risk.

As we navigate through 2024, let's strive to make our roads safer for everyone. Remember, the choices we make today have the power to shape not just our own futures, but the futures of those around us.

