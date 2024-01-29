Drug Clash in Davao City Ends Fatally; Major Drug Bust in Bacolod City

In the late hours of Friday, a drug suspect in Davao City, Philippines met his end in a fatal exchange of gunfire with law enforcement. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Bacolod City, a significant drug bust unfolded, resulting in the arrest of a major drug supplier.

A Deadly Confrontation in Davao City

The incident began when an undercover narcotics operation went awry in Barangay Lower Lubugan, Toril, Davao City. As the clock neared midnight, 45-year-old Rubin Fernandez, known locally as Biolo, reportedly became aware he was dealing with undercover officers and allegedly drew his weapon.

According to Cpl. Regie Abellar, Fernandez fired first but missed his target, triggering a shootout that ultimately led to his death. The police recovered a sachet believed to contain shabu, a substance resembling methamphetamine, and a loaded revolver from the deceased suspect.

Major Drug Bust in Bacolod City

While the streets of Davao City were still echoing with the sounds of gunfire, another narcotics operation was taking shape in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental. In the early hours of the morning, a sting operation led to the arrest of a man known only as Dario, 32.

Authorities allege that Dario was a key drug supplier in Bacolod City and its surrounding areas. The operation resulted in the seizure of shabu with an estimated street value of P1.4 million. Dario now faces charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Unending Battle Against Drugs

The twin events of the deadly encounter in Davao City and the significant drug bust in Bacolod City serve as stark reminders of the ongoing struggle against drug trafficking in the Philippines. While the war on drugs continues, these events underscore the human cost and the relentlessness of law enforcement in their battle against this societal menace.