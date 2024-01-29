Drug Bust Operation Leads to Arrest of Three Individuals

In a carefully coordinated police operation, three individuals, including a teenager, were taken into custody yesterday. The operation was centred around a residential search at the home of a 42-year-old man, Lukinovich Theobald, also known by the alias 'Redman'. Theobald's home is located in the Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

Police Operation Focused on Theobald

The police executed the search based on information indicating that Theobald was in possession of illegal items. The operation, carried out by the diligent ranks of the Grove Police Station, was conducted around noon yesterday. However, the search at Theobald's residence did not yield any items of evidential value. The police operation, while failing to uncover the expected illegal items, resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including Theobald.

Teenager Among Those Arrested

Also taken into custody in the operation was a teenager. The nature of the teenager's involvement in the case remains unspecified. Alongside the teenager, a third individual was also arrested. The exact details of their involvement in the alleged criminal activities associated with Theobald are yet to be revealed. The arrests indicate the police's commitment to thoroughness in their operations, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

A Separate Drug Bust Operation

In a separate incident, five teenage suspects, including 18-year-old Joshua Iniguez, were arrested for possession of nitrous oxide. This operation took place in Rialto. The suspects were found with a nitrous oxide tank and party balloons, items commonly used to inhale the gas for the purpose of intoxication. Iniguez faced additional charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Following these arrests, the Rialto Police Department issued a warning about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide, underscoring the seriousness of such offences.