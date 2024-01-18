en English
Crime

Drone Crash at HMP Edinburgh Triggers Investigation into Suspected Drug Smuggling

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
In a pre-dawn incident on January 17, a drone carrying a suspected drug package crashed in the vicinity of Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Edinburgh. The event took place around 1.05am, triggering an immediate response from local authorities, including Police Scotland, who are now knee-deep in an investigation.

Investigating the Incident

Initial inquiries indicate that the drone operator was likely situated on Longstone Road in Edinburgh during the crash. Police Scotland, in coordination with the Scottish Prison Service (SPS), are pulling out all the stops to unravel the full circumstances surrounding this event. They are seeking information from the public that could potentially assist in their pursuit of truth.

Public Appeal for Assistance

Sergeant Mark Coull of Police Scotland issued a public appeal for assistance. He urged residents in the vicinity who might have CCTV footage of the incident or other relevant information to step forward. His appeal also extended to motorists who may have captured the event on dash-cam recordings.

The War Against Illegal Substances

Sergeant Coull reiterated the damaging impact of drugs on communities. He underscored the commitment of law enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal substances. Police Scotland is encouraging anyone with information to contact them directly or report anonymously via Crimestoppers. The incident also raises concerns about the ongoing problem of drug smuggling into prisons, a topic that has drawn increasing attention recently.

Drugs in Prisons: An Ongoing Challenge

In a related incident at Shotts Prison in North Lanarkshire, a prison warden was exposed to noxious fumes from drugs consumed by inmates. This resulted in both short-term physical and long-term mental trauma, leading to a settled civil claim against the Scottish Prison Service. With a spike in prison drug seizures during the Covid pandemic, the issue has become a pressing concern. The most common method of smuggling psychoactive substances into prisons has been through mail sprayed with the substances. Although the SPS has attempted to curb this by photocopying incoming mail, illegal substances are still finding their way into prisons.

The use of drones, as seen in the recent incident at HMP Edinburgh, is just one of the novel ways smugglers are circumventing security measures, highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance and innovation in preventing these illicit activities.

Crime
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

