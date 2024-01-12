en English
Crime

Drone Assisted Arrest in Montgomery County; Upcoming Red Line Service Interruptions

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Drone Assisted Arrest in Montgomery County; Upcoming Red Line Service Interruptions

On a chilly November evening, Montgomery County Police Department’s drone, endearingly named “Raven 1”, soared to the skies over downtown Silver Spring, responding to an assault report. The drone played a pivotal role in tracking and apprehending two individuals from Washington D.C., who were trying to escape after committing a theft.

Raven 1 in Action

The two suspects, a 26-year-old Brandon Mark, and 40-year-old Joseph Paul Lee, had just robbed a Safeway Store and were fleeing the scene. But, thanks to the watchful eye of the Raven 1, their escape was short-lived. The drone captured the men on the run and followed them, enabling a swift arrest near the crime scene. The duo was charged with theft and obstructing and hindering.

Red Line Service Interruptions

Separately, the authorities announced scheduled service interruptions on the Red Line over the upcoming weekend of January 13 and 14. The interruption is to facilitate station improvements and the construction of the Purple Line. The Silver Spring Station will be temporarily closed, but a free shuttle bus service will be provided for the commuters. Extended closures are also expected in some stations on the Blue, Orange, and Silver Lines in Washington, D.C.

Honoring Black Veterans

In another development, the Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs announced plans to honor Black Veterans during the Black History Month in February. The commission will host a display at the Silver Spring Civic Center and feature tributes on its website. This initiative is aimed at recognizing the service and contributions of Black veterans and military members, past, and present, and the significant role they have played in shaping our nation’s history.

Crime Transportation United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

