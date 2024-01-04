Drive-By Shooting Leads to High-Speed Chase and Arrest in Tennessee

The dawn of 2024 in Cheatham County, Tennessee, was marred by a drive-by shooting on Valley View Road. The incident, which could have turned fatal, fortunately, spared the six people present, among them a minor, in a trailer. The suspected culprits, Jonathen Brewington, 18, and Gary Henson, 20, showed no remorse, even going as far as posting about the shooting on social media. Multiple shots fired by the duo resulted in the damaging of cars and the trailer.

High-speed chase and arrest

Not content with their reckless act, the accused returned to the crime scene. This prompted a high-speed chase involving Cheatham County deputies and the Ashland City Police Department. The chase took a turn into Davidson County, and only ended when the duo’s vehicle was spiked in a Bordeaux construction area. The disintegration of their vehicle’s tires forced them to flee on foot, but they were soon apprehended with the help of the Metro Nashville Police Department and a K9 unit.

Charges and investigation

Brewington and Henson now face multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and theft of a vehicle. The authorities are still on the hunt for two other suspects linked to the crime. Despite the quick arrest, no weapon was discovered at the scene. The shooting incident has opened up old wounds, as it occurred at the same spot where 24-year-old Ty Mullins lost his life nearly two months ago. This past event led to the arrest of Caleb Watkins, 25.

Unresolved connections

The connection between the two shootings remains a mystery. But it’s worth noting that one of the recent shooting victims had spoken about Mullins’ death and Watkins’ arrest, revealing that the two were his closest friends. As the investigation continues, the community and law enforcement hope to unravel the motives behind these acts of violence.