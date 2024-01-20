Drive-by Shooting in San Juan: Teen Among Three Wounded

San Juan, a city usually known for its vibrant culture and warm people, experienced a chilling interruption of peace in the early hours of January 20. A drive-by shooting on Shende Street resulted in three individuals sustaining gunshot wounds. Among the victims was a 16-year-old boy, an innocent bystander whose night of socialization turned into a night of horror.

The incident occurred around 2 am, a time when the city's nightlife was gradually quieting down. A group of individuals, including the teenage boy, were engaged in a late-night gathering on Shende Street. Suddenly, a vehicle pulled up close to the group. Before anyone could react, the car's occupants opened fire, spraying bullets indiscriminately at the unsuspecting crowd.

Rapid Response

As quickly as the mayhem began, it ended. The assailants sped away, leaving behind a scene of chaos and fear. The teenage boy was hit in the hip, while the other two victims received gunshot injuries to the leg and foot, respectively. In the wake of the incident, emergency services were quick to reach the scene. All three victims were swiftly transported to the hospital.

Upon admission to the hospital, the victims were immediately attended to by medical personnel. They were reported to be in stable condition after a swift and successful medical intervention. Currently, the authorities are on high alert, conducting an exhaustive investigation to unravel the motives behind the shooting and bring the culprits to justice.