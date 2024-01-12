Drink Driving Taxi Driver Sentenced: A Call for Public Vigilance

In a sobering episode of disregard for public safety, Lacramiora Giurgea, a 46-year-old taxi driver from Winsford, found herself in the dock at Crewe Magistrates Court. Her offence: drink driving whilst on duty, clocking up an alarming blood alcohol concentration more than three times over the legal limit. The incident in question unfolded on the morning of December 14th, where an off-duty officer chanced upon Giurgea’s erratic driving.

Caught in the Act

It was around 8.50am when Giurgea’s white Kia was spotted meandering along Dalefords Lane. The off-duty officer noticed the taxi hitting the kerb repeatedly and crawling at a speed of about 10mph—suspicious behaviours that prompted him to follow and report her. Police officers soon located Giurgea on Peach Way, where she was preparing for yet another school run, this time to collect a child. A routine breath test revealed her severe inebriation; she registered a shocking 123 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres, a stark contrast to the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Consequences and Lessons

Following her arrest, Giurgea pleaded guilty to the charge of drink driving. The courts handed down an eight-week suspended prison sentence and imposed a driving ban for 29 months. Inspector Jason Murray of the Cheshire Constabulary underscored the seriousness of the incident, pointing out that a potentially disastrous collision was narrowly avoided thanks to the intervention of the off-duty officer. The Constabulary took this opportunity to urge the public to be vigilant and report any instances of drink driving, emphasizing that such actions can save lives.

Drink Driving: A Widespread Issue

While Giurgea’s case may seem extreme, it is, unfortunately, not an isolated incident. Across the nation, police forces regularly encounter drivers under the influence, endangering not only their lives but also those of others. In December alone, Surrey police made 208 arrests as part of Operation Limit, a national campaign against drink and drug driving. This figure marked a 43% increase from the previous year. The campaign also saw more than 5,000 vehicle checks, serving as a potent deterrent and raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.