en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Drink Driving Taxi Driver Sentenced: A Call for Public Vigilance

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Drink Driving Taxi Driver Sentenced: A Call for Public Vigilance

In a sobering episode of disregard for public safety, Lacramiora Giurgea, a 46-year-old taxi driver from Winsford, found herself in the dock at Crewe Magistrates Court. Her offence: drink driving whilst on duty, clocking up an alarming blood alcohol concentration more than three times over the legal limit. The incident in question unfolded on the morning of December 14th, where an off-duty officer chanced upon Giurgea’s erratic driving.

Caught in the Act

It was around 8.50am when Giurgea’s white Kia was spotted meandering along Dalefords Lane. The off-duty officer noticed the taxi hitting the kerb repeatedly and crawling at a speed of about 10mph—suspicious behaviours that prompted him to follow and report her. Police officers soon located Giurgea on Peach Way, where she was preparing for yet another school run, this time to collect a child. A routine breath test revealed her severe inebriation; she registered a shocking 123 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres, a stark contrast to the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Consequences and Lessons

Following her arrest, Giurgea pleaded guilty to the charge of drink driving. The courts handed down an eight-week suspended prison sentence and imposed a driving ban for 29 months. Inspector Jason Murray of the Cheshire Constabulary underscored the seriousness of the incident, pointing out that a potentially disastrous collision was narrowly avoided thanks to the intervention of the off-duty officer. The Constabulary took this opportunity to urge the public to be vigilant and report any instances of drink driving, emphasizing that such actions can save lives.

Drink Driving: A Widespread Issue

While Giurgea’s case may seem extreme, it is, unfortunately, not an isolated incident. Across the nation, police forces regularly encounter drivers under the influence, endangering not only their lives but also those of others. In December alone, Surrey police made 208 arrests as part of Operation Limit, a national campaign against drink and drug driving. This figure marked a 43% increase from the previous year. The campaign also saw more than 5,000 vehicle checks, serving as a potent deterrent and raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

0
Crime Transportation United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
37 seconds ago
Tales of Crime: From Child Suspects in Abingdon to Bank Robbers in Abington Township
On a crisp Wednesday afternoon, the tranquility of Abbey Gardens, Abingdon, was shattered by an incident that rocked the community. Two 11-year-old boys, innocently traversing the park, were abruptly confronted by a pair of their peers. The aggressors, suspected to be wielding Stanley knives, demanded money from the young victims between the hours of 2
Tales of Crime: From Child Suspects in Abingdon to Bank Robbers in Abington Township
Man Arrested for Domestic Assault in Rutland, Vermont: A Stark Reminder of Childhood Trauma
15 mins ago
Man Arrested for Domestic Assault in Rutland, Vermont: A Stark Reminder of Childhood Trauma
Renowned Conductor Jan Latham-Koenig Faces Grave Child Sexual Offence Charges
16 mins ago
Renowned Conductor Jan Latham-Koenig Faces Grave Child Sexual Offence Charges
Lottery Millionaire Walter Cross Arrested Following Horse Farm Dispute
50 seconds ago
Lottery Millionaire Walter Cross Arrested Following Horse Farm Dispute
London's 'Blade Runners': A Rebellion Against ULEZ Charge
2 mins ago
London's 'Blade Runners': A Rebellion Against ULEZ Charge
Self-Proclaimed Gangster Admits Readiness to Kill in Court
12 mins ago
Self-Proclaimed Gangster Admits Readiness to Kill in Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
29 seconds
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
30 seconds
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
39 seconds
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
52 seconds
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
1 min
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
2 mins
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
14 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
22 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
28 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app