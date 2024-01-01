Drink-Driving Clampdown Post Rhythm and Vines Festival Reveals Concerning Disregard for Road Safety

On the morning following the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne, New Zealand, police arrested 45 individuals driving under the influence. The Tairawhiti Area Commander, Acting Inspector Danny Kirk, expressed his disappointment about the significant number of festival-goers who disregarded road safety the morning after the event.

Commendable Behavior During the Festival

Despite the festival itself passing without any arrests and maintaining an overall positive atmosphere, the post-festival controls revealed a concerning attitude towards road safety. Police set up several alcohol checkpoints across the region, including three major ones on roads leading out of the festival.

Thousands Undergo Breath Tests

Thousands of drivers were subjected to breath tests in the past four days. Those found impaired faced the consequences of their irresponsible actions. The police presence aimed not only at identifying drunk drivers but also ensuring compliance with seatbelt laws, as officers noted several instances of seatbelt non-compliance.

Emphasizing Road Safety

Kirk stressed the importance of responsible driving, highlighting the risks posed to other road users by impaired driving and failure to wear seatbelts. The police will maintain a visible presence in the region to enforce road safety measures and encourage responsible behavior among drivers.